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Lin Wood, Sidney Powell fight for election integrity; Lawmaker asks SCOTUS to pause PA election
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21 views • December 03, 2020
NTD Evening News—12/2/2020
00:07 Trump Fighting for ‘All Future Elections’
04:00 GA: Attorney’s Fight for Integrity
09:16 GA: Poll Worker Voices Election Concerns
12:00 Minnesota Candidates Sue State Secretary
13:20 Lawmaker Asks SCOTUS to Pause PA Election
14:47 Marketing Expert on Big Tech Censorship
17:40 NY Pub Owner Arrested for Defying Lockdown
00:07 Trump Fighting for ‘All Future Elections’
04:00 GA: Attorney’s Fight for Integrity
09:16 GA: Poll Worker Voices Election Concerns
12:00 Minnesota Candidates Sue State Secretary
13:20 Lawmaker Asks SCOTUS to Pause PA Election
14:47 Marketing Expert on Big Tech Censorship
17:40 NY Pub Owner Arrested for Defying Lockdown
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