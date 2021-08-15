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IT firm producing UK digital vaccine passport is owned by Nazi Propaganda Minister’s step-grandchildren
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Entrust, a U.S.-based IT corporation owned by Nazi Joseph Goebbels’ step-grandchildren, is expected to earn about £840,000 from the UK Government to help manufacture digital COVID-19 certificates via the National Health Service (NHS) app, according to documents released on Wednesday, July 28.
The contract is expected to be extended until mid-2023, with pricing for a two-year deal already formally established though it is scheduled to end in July of next year.
https://hiday.live/news-august-15-2021/
The contract is expected to be extended until mid-2023, with pricing for a two-year deal already formally established though it is scheduled to end in July of next year.
https://hiday.live/news-august-15-2021/
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