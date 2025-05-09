BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Putin's Speech at the state dinner for guests invited to the events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory
Putin's Speech at the state dinner last night for guests invited to the events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory.

Foreign leaders attending the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany arrive at the Kremlin for a gala dinner at 1630GMT. They are greeted by the Russian President Vladimir Putin. Chinese President Xi Jinping; Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas; Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto; Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi; Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan; Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev; Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, among others, attend.

