Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
election fraud and coverage matches testimonys December 2020
channel image
Be Children of Light
233 Subscribers
26 views
Published Wednesday

December 2020: “I don’t think anyone who’s honest can actually look at this video and then all of the evidence that we’ve presented through the testimony of these very credible witnesses who are Patriots just coming forward explaining all of the violations of the law that they’ve seen across these 6 states.. and say, ‘Yeah, this was an election that was conducted fairly. There’s nothing to see here. Let’s move on.’”

Keywords
let no man deceive youby vain wordsby any means

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket