A Biblical Radiocarbon Chronology for Dating the Joseph Famine and the Exodus

Talk by Marshall Jordan, on a Biblical Radiocarbon Chronology for Dynastic Egypt, given at the March 2025 meeting of Creation Science Fellowship of NM (CSFNM).

Abstract:

A secular radiocarbon chronology has been published for dynastic Egypt based on uniformitarian assumptions. This chronology gives dates incompatible with biblical chronology as understood by scholars who hold the Bible to be God’s Word. The recent publication of a biblical radiocarbon curve allows the secular errors to be corrected, providing evidence that Joseph and Israel entered Egypt during the reign of Pharaoh Djoser of the 3rd dynasty. The poor quality of data based on artifacts prevents radiocarbon dating from showing the pharaoh of the Exodus, but neither does radiocarbon dating overturn the historical research pointing to the Exodus in the reign of Anenemhet IV of the 12th dynasty. (https://csfnm.org/2025/03/04/march-18th-2025/)

CSFNM Website: https://csfnm.org/



