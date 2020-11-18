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FORCED Vaccination is Equal to RAPE!
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76 views • November 18, 2020
Uncle Sam explains in TRUE American fashion, how forced vaccination of any kind for any threat, real or imagined, is EQUAL to RAPE. He also exhorts all red-blooded patriots to reform connections and ties between communities, individuals, militias, and men and women in order to make a united stand against this medical tyranny when these traitors and demons come to force heavy metals via vaccine into you. In short, if they do, UNLEASH HELL on them!
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