Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Update

Sales of cannabis-infused beverage market is projected to grow from $915.06 million in 2021 to $19,063.58 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 54%, as companies sought to capitalize on new cannabis consumers seeking a familiar form of consumption and those looking for an alternative to alcoholic drinks.Cannabis beverage companies, for example, have been cashing in on health-related trends such as Dry January, when alcohol drinkers abstain for the month and look for alternative ways to relax.The strong demand for infused beverages has not propped up prices – at least not yet. Despite the strong growth, the infused-beverage market remains a small portion of the overall cannabis product mix.While it might be a ways off before customers can walk into a bar and order an infused drink, several licensed cannabis markets have begun the process of licensing public-consumption lounges, which many businesses see as a good fit for beverages.Episode 885 The #TalkingHedge dives into brightfieldgroup’s article…#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData