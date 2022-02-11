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Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Update
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80 views • February 11, 2022
Sales of cannabis-infused beverage market is projected to grow from $915.06 million in 2021 to $19,063.58 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 54%, as companies sought to capitalize on new cannabis consumers seeking a familiar form of consumption and those looking for an alternative to alcoholic drinks.
Cannabis beverage companies, for example, have been cashing in on health-related trends such as Dry January, when alcohol drinkers abstain for the month and look for alternative ways to relax.
The strong demand for infused beverages has not propped up prices – at least not yet. Despite the strong growth, the infused-beverage market remains a small portion of the overall cannabis product mix.
While it might be a ways off before customers can walk into a bar and order an infused drink, several licensed cannabis markets have begun the process of licensing public-consumption lounges, which many businesses see as a good fit for beverages.
Episode 885 The #TalkingHedge dives into brightfieldgroup’s article…
https://youtu.be/0L6f6P93kps
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
Cannabis beverage companies, for example, have been cashing in on health-related trends such as Dry January, when alcohol drinkers abstain for the month and look for alternative ways to relax.
The strong demand for infused beverages has not propped up prices – at least not yet. Despite the strong growth, the infused-beverage market remains a small portion of the overall cannabis product mix.
While it might be a ways off before customers can walk into a bar and order an infused drink, several licensed cannabis markets have begun the process of licensing public-consumption lounges, which many businesses see as a good fit for beverages.
Episode 885 The #TalkingHedge dives into brightfieldgroup’s article…
https://youtu.be/0L6f6P93kps
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
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