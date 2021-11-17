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NYC Staten Island Protesters rally against Covid-19 vaccines in schools outside of P.S. 56
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30 views • November 17, 2021
NYC Staten Island Protesters rally against Covid-19 vaccines in schools outside of P.S. 56
Staten Island Advance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_0lD9YxDSQ
Nov 15th Protesters rally against vaccines in schools outside of P.S. 56 in Staten Island
Staten Island Advance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_0lD9YxDSQ
Nov 15th Protesters rally against vaccines in schools outside of P.S. 56 in Staten Island
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