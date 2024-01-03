Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Illegal Aliens Will Break Up To 28 Laws - Now, They're Becoming Police Officers
channel image
Sons of Liberty
895 Subscribers
84 views
Published 17 hours ago

Did you know that the average "Productive" illegal alien will commit at least 28 crimes after he enters the country illegally? Not only that, but now we are having those who broke the law to get into the US being given jobs as police officers in several states of the Union. Does this sound treasonous? It's because it is!

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1

Keywords
trumpconstitutionbibleimmigrationsouthern borderwallbidenlawinvasionillegal aliens

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket