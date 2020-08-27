© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Introduction To Set And Forget Trading
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • August 27, 2020
Why would you want to engage in set and forget trading?
The answer is that it's a consistent, low-risk way of generating income. It's not time consuming. It has the potential to provide you with a very nice lifestyle.
Set and forget trading means that you analyze a market, send your orders to the broker, and let them sit there. So you're not sitting in front of your computer actively trading. You're not sitting there pressing the buy button, pressing the sell button, as the markets are whipping up and down.
For an introduction to how this is done in the real world, tune in!
Visit www.tsontakishedge.com for more great content on the Industrial Independence Lifestyle!
Weekly episodes of Market Independence Radio Drop every Sunday: Global market speculation, industrial independence, international asset protection.
Follow me on Gab: gab.com/Socrates_
Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.
#setandforget #trading #supplyanddemand #investing #forex #futures
The answer is that it's a consistent, low-risk way of generating income. It's not time consuming. It has the potential to provide you with a very nice lifestyle.
Set and forget trading means that you analyze a market, send your orders to the broker, and let them sit there. So you're not sitting in front of your computer actively trading. You're not sitting there pressing the buy button, pressing the sell button, as the markets are whipping up and down.
For an introduction to how this is done in the real world, tune in!
Visit www.tsontakishedge.com for more great content on the Industrial Independence Lifestyle!
Weekly episodes of Market Independence Radio Drop every Sunday: Global market speculation, industrial independence, international asset protection.
Follow me on Gab: gab.com/Socrates_
Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.
#setandforget #trading #supplyanddemand #investing #forex #futures
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.