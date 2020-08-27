Introduction To Set And Forget Trading

Why would you want to engage in set and forget trading?



The answer is that it's a consistent, low-risk way of generating income. It's not time consuming. It has the potential to provide you with a very nice lifestyle.



Set and forget trading means that you analyze a market, send your orders to the broker, and let them sit there. So you're not sitting in front of your computer actively trading. You're not sitting there pressing the buy button, pressing the sell button, as the markets are whipping up and down.



For an introduction to how this is done in the real world, tune in!



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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.



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