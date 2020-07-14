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How Much EMF Radiation Are We Exposed To?
The Urban Prepper
The Urban Prepper
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1978 views • July 14, 2020
Cornet ED-88TPlus EMF/RF Detector
https://amzn.to/3eo13nL

TriField EMF Meter TF2
https://amzn.to/2DzmDc0

ARTICLES & PDF's:

IEEE C95.1-2019 - IEEE Standard for Safety Levels with Respect to Human Exposure to Electric, Magnetic, and Electromagnetic Fields, 0 Hz to 300 GHz
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8859679

The Effects of EMF - episode 1: Professor Martin L. Pall
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojZIYfb72ME

Electric Fields: Crash Course Physics #26
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdulzEfQXDE

Prof. Martin Pall - Cellular Effects of Wi-fi and 5G via VGCC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojZIYfb72ME

Wi-Fi is an important threat to human health
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/323998588_Wi-Fi_is_an_important_threat_to_human_health

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