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How Much EMF Radiation Are We Exposed To?
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1978 views • July 14, 2020
Cornet ED-88TPlus EMF/RF Detector
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TriField EMF Meter TF2
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ARTICLES & PDF's:
IEEE C95.1-2019 - IEEE Standard for Safety Levels with Respect to Human Exposure to Electric, Magnetic, and Electromagnetic Fields, 0 Hz to 300 GHz
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8859679
The Effects of EMF - episode 1: Professor Martin L. Pall
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojZIYfb72ME
Electric Fields: Crash Course Physics #26
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdulzEfQXDE
Prof. Martin Pall - Cellular Effects of Wi-fi and 5G via VGCC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojZIYfb72ME
Wi-Fi is an important threat to human health
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/323998588_Wi-Fi_is_an_important_threat_to_human_health
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Amazon Video: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RB9HM7H
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Twitter: http://twitter.com/GotPreps
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WATCH MORE URBAN PREPPER:
Product Reviews: https://goo.gl/1A242o
Popular Videos: https://goo.gl/CdCsbL
Preparation Videos: https://goo.gl/HFaCkE
Altoids Kits: https://goo.gl/rQKRfv
Bug Out Bag Videos: https://goo.gl/wXASY9
EDC Videos: https://goo.gl/8Jqekb
NOTE: Most of the hyperlinks to products included on my channel are affiliate links, which means that I make a small percentage of the sales if you purchase an item after clicking one of the links from my channel. This comes at no cost to you. All of the money that I get goes towards funding my channel's costs, such as production equipment, new gear to test, and bourbon. I also allocate a percentage that goes directly into my children's college 529 savings plans. Thank you for supporting my channel!
#emf #5g
https://amzn.to/3eo13nL
TriField EMF Meter TF2
https://amzn.to/2DzmDc0
ARTICLES & PDF's:
IEEE C95.1-2019 - IEEE Standard for Safety Levels with Respect to Human Exposure to Electric, Magnetic, and Electromagnetic Fields, 0 Hz to 300 GHz
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8859679
The Effects of EMF - episode 1: Professor Martin L. Pall
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojZIYfb72ME
Electric Fields: Crash Course Physics #26
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdulzEfQXDE
Prof. Martin Pall - Cellular Effects of Wi-fi and 5G via VGCC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojZIYfb72ME
Wi-Fi is an important threat to human health
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/323998588_Wi-Fi_is_an_important_threat_to_human_health
TUP NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP! https://bit.ly/2K4Aebz
THE URBAN PREPPER:
Amazon Video: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RB9HM7H
Facebook (Like): http://fb.com/GotPreps
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GotPreps
Instagram: http://instagr.am/TheUrbanPrepper
WATCH MORE URBAN PREPPER:
Product Reviews: https://goo.gl/1A242o
Popular Videos: https://goo.gl/CdCsbL
Preparation Videos: https://goo.gl/HFaCkE
Altoids Kits: https://goo.gl/rQKRfv
Bug Out Bag Videos: https://goo.gl/wXASY9
EDC Videos: https://goo.gl/8Jqekb
NOTE: Most of the hyperlinks to products included on my channel are affiliate links, which means that I make a small percentage of the sales if you purchase an item after clicking one of the links from my channel. This comes at no cost to you. All of the money that I get goes towards funding my channel's costs, such as production equipment, new gear to test, and bourbon. I also allocate a percentage that goes directly into my children's college 529 savings plans. Thank you for supporting my channel!
#emf #5g
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