Rapture is near. 1 Samuel 2:30 When I am uploading a long video of 15-30 minutes, it sometimes does not upload, so sometimes short messages will have to work to Share the Gospel with all of Mankind.

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Waiting for The Redemption
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBWeddBN9SA
Rare movie The Gospel of Saint Luke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_lKfPvws_k
Movie Never Ashemed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlfsdinBTkg
MAN ESCAPES HOSPITAL "COVID" MURDER ATTEMPT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sjOFxn7OzQbr/