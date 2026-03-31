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Episode 29 | The Role of Banking | Currency, Control, and the Flow of Value | Liberty Ark podcast
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What is the true role of banking — and why does it sit at the center of the system?


In Episode 29 of the Liberty Ark Podcast, we continue our exploration of the Duality of Authority, examining how banking functions as a critical bridge between the individual and the external control structure. Banks are not merely financial institutions — they operate as intermediaries that translate human labor, energy, and value into currency, shaping how that value is accessed, distributed, and controlled.


This episode breaks down how banks create and manage the flow of currency, why that flow represents more than just money, and how dependency on the banking system is established through loans, accounts, and transactional infrastructure. As the custodians of value, banks hold a unique position within a larger framework that connects legal systems, contracting, and governance.


Drawing from The Great International Heist by Rebecca and Jonathan Rodrigues, this conversation also introduces the relationship between the Crown and the Bank, revealing how authority and financial control are intertwined — and why understanding that relationship is key to seeing the system clearly.

________________________________________

🔍 In this episode, we explore:

• The role of banking within the Duality of Authority

• How banks act as intermediaries between individuals and the system

• Currency as a representation of human energy and value

• How banks create and control the flow of money

• The mechanics of loans, accounts, and financial dependency

• Why modern life is structured around banking access

• The relationship between the Crown and the Bank

• How financial control supports broader systems of governance

________________________________________

⏱ CHAPTERS

00:00 – Introduction: The Role of Banking

02:10 – The Duality of Authority revisited

05:45 – Banking as the bridge between individual and system

10:20 – What currency actually represents

15:05 – How banks create and control money flow

20:30 – Intermediary role: value conversion and access

26:40 – Loans, accounts, and transactional control

32:15 – Dependency on the banking system

38:50 – The Crown and the Bank relationship

44:10 – Authority, custody, and financial governance

50:25 – How banking integrates with legal and contract systems

56:40 – Final thoughts: seeing the structure clearly

________________________________________

🌐 LINKS & RESOURCES 🌐

https://libertyarkpodcast.com

https://libertyarkpodcast.com/whiterabbit

https://x.com/libertyarkshow

https://libertyarkpodcast.substack.com

🎥 YouTube Channel:

https://youtube.com@libertyarkpodcast

https://rumble.com/user/libertyarkpodcast

Keywords
money creationbanking systemfinancial controleconomic systemliberty ark podcasthidden structuresduality of authorityrole of bankingcurrency flow
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