Metal in Our Blood?! | Gloves Off

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What are they trying to put in our bodies?
In this episode of Gloves Off, Joey Gilbert discusses the doctor’s who had the courage to spread the truth about jabs, as well as the side effects of being vaxxed v. unvaxxed.
See this full episode of Gloves Off at: https://bit.ly/3ePFKRM
Full Episodes of Gloves Off are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!