Amazing Bengal Cat photos! 👍🐯✨❤️✨CLASSICAL MUSIC 🎼

Made by Ron using Videoshop, iMovie, purchased iTunes music 🎶 used under fair use non profit.





artist 🧑‍🎨 Johann Strauss II

song 🎵 on the Beautiful Blue Danube,Op.314

LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

©️WARNER MUSIC GROUP ✨





this is an old birthday 🎂 video i made for professor Noam Chomsky, I made him 5 birthday videos over the Years.. he always emailed me to thank me and said how “impressed I am with your work”

he wrote MANUFACTURING CONSENT , book 📕 and documentary movie that exposed how MSM brainwashes the masses. That was a good 👍 thing…however over the plandemic he didn’t care how people got food and said they should be forced to stay inside their homes.

when asked “how are those unvaccinated people supposed to get food”? He said “THAT’S THEIR PROBLEM” that’s Fkng cruel!

I took him on via emails over the plandemic because he said I’m making a big mistake and putting others at risk

he is 94 years old, looks like he’s lost his mind for now flipping and trusting the government. FUK THEIR FAKE SCIENCE!🧪

PUREBLOODS are VERY WISE PEOPLE 👍❤️



















