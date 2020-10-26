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Jake Morphonios & GODZILLA Discuss the US Presidential Race
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14 views • October 26, 2020
Blackstone Intelligence Network

Jake Morphonios interviews independent write in candidate for president, GODZILLA. He explains why he is a better choice than Trump or Biden. Mr. Godzilla has a breadth of foreign policy experience & is strong on defense.

DISCLAIMER: Our studio was briefly set on fire by Mr. Godzilla during the interview. Twice. But it was purely unintentional.

Follow Godzilla's social media campaigns at:

https://www.twitter.com/VoteGodzilla
https://www.facebook.com/VoteGodzilla

Shop for Godzilla t-shirts at:
https://www.blackstoneintel.com

My Personal Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/jake333

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trumpeducationelection 2020bidengodzillajake morphoniosblackstone intelligence networkus presidential race
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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