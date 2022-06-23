PeoplesGalacticFleet.SkyshipsCloaked.ConnectAboveHouse.FormsLargerSkyship#1.June22,2022

Short video #1shows how the Peoples Galactic Fleet come together in the skies above. Pls Read... 1: These Skyships are cloaked with white, so please zoom into the images and really look at the shapes that you see. 2: Skyships 'float' toward each other, #1 will remain still & waits for the connecting apparatus on #2 to line up with it's receiving apparatus. 3: Watch the video thinking of 'coming together'. 4: Rewind slowly, watch specific connections. 5: Scroll forward slowly, watch again. Think how lego is clicked together, it's a similar concept yet this is actual live example of Skyship to Skyship connection. 6: There are small skyships designed specifically to become a connecting link. They then form massive Skyships in this way - to travel, to cover & protect areas, for meetings etc. Remember these ships are floating in the skies above us. Raven was called outside to video & post so the people of Terra Earth might gain more understanding. Camera is pointing straight up through the grapevine trellis.