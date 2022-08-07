Furious PLA Fires Missiles Near Taiwan in Drills after Pelosi’s Visit

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https://gnews.org/post/p14k66f03
2022/08/04 The ongoing live fire military drills that China’s conducting surrounding Taiwan. Its largest ever exercises around the island have now been marked by what the Taiwanese Defense Ministry reports were ballistic missile launches.