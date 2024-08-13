© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Hidden Link: Mineral Deficiency, EMF Sensitivity, and Chronic Disease
8 months ago
Discover Fred Foster's incredible journey to overcoming arthritis with the power of super concentrated volcanic minerals.
Are you aware of the severe mineral deficiency in our food supply? Today we'd need to eat 30 apples to get the same mineral content as just one apple from the 1930s. This is a serious issue that has been fueled by the ever increasing toxins in our environment.
Our health depends on essential minerals, and their deficiency is making us more and more sensitive to electromagnetic pollution, weakening our immune system, and leading to countless diseases that were rare 80 years ago. The current generation is the sickest in American history. Back then only 6% of American kids had a chronic health condition. Today it is 60%.
So the question is, do you want to reclaim your health and overcome chronic illness?
If so then visit the link below to learn how our Super Concentrated Minerals can help you on your healing journey.
