How Israel Censors the Internet

An expose on Israel's detailed projects – some public, some covert – to influence what people see on the Internet, and what they don't. Since the U.S. gives Israel over $10 million per day, it is essential that Americans are thoroughly informed on this issue.Numerous well funded, organized projects by and for Israel work to flood social media with pro-Israel propaganda, while blocking facts Israel dislikes. The projects utilize Israeli soldiers, students, American teens and others, and range from infiltrating Wikipedia to influencing YouTube. Some operate out of Jewish Community Centers in the U.S.4 versions of this video were produced by 'If Americans Knew' channel on YouTube from the original video being censored.Will YouTube Again Censor 'If Americans Knew' Video About Censorship?EI exclusive: A Pro-Israel Group’s Plan To Rewrite History On WikipediaHow Israel And Its Partisans Work To Censor The InternetFacebook And Google Are Complying With Israel To Delete Certain ContentIsrael In Top 20 Countries Whose Governments Censor Online Data - ReportBig Tech’s Complicity In Censoring PalestiniansPalestinians Denounce 'Censorship' Of Content By Instagram And TwitterIsraeli Students To Get $2,000 To Spread State Propaganda On FacebookPalestinians Criticize Internet Censorship In Israel - Israel Are afraid Of The truthSource: