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How Israel Censors the Internet
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2174 views • January 05, 2022
An expose on Israel's detailed projects – some public, some covert – to influence what people see on the Internet, and what they don't. Since the U.S. gives Israel over $10 million per day, it is essential that Americans are thoroughly informed on this issue.

Numerous well funded, organized projects by and for Israel work to flood social media with pro-Israel propaganda, while blocking facts Israel dislikes. The projects utilize Israeli soldiers, students, American teens and others, and range from infiltrating Wikipedia to influencing YouTube. Some operate out of Jewish Community Centers in the U.S.

4 versions of this video were produced by 'If Americans Knew' channel on YouTube from the original video being censored.

Will YouTube Again Censor 'If Americans Knew' Video About Censorship?
https://israelpalestinenews.org/will-youtube-again-censor-our-video-about-censorship

EI exclusive: A Pro-Israel Group’s Plan To Rewrite History On Wikipedia
https://electronicintifada.net/content/ei-exclusive-pro-israel-groups-plan-rewrite-history-wikipedia/7472

How Israel And Its Partisans Work To Censor The Internet
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/how-israel-its-partisans-work-to-censor-the-internet

Facebook And Google Are Complying With Israel To Delete Certain Content
https://fortune.com/2016/09/12/facebook-google-israel-social-media

Israel In Top 20 Countries Whose Governments Censor Online Data - Report
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/israel-in-top-20-countries-whose-governments-censor-online-data-report-603724

Big Tech’s Complicity In Censoring Palestinians
https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/big-tech-s-complicity-in-censoring-palestinians-46684

Palestinians Denounce 'Censorship' Of Content By Instagram And Twitter
https://www.wionews.com/technology/palestinians-denounce-censorship-of-content-by-instagram-and-twitter-384561

Israeli Students To Get $2,000 To Spread State Propaganda On Facebook
https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/israeli-students-get-2000-spread-state-propaganda-facebook

Palestinians Criticize Internet Censorship In Israel - Israel Are afraid Of The truth
https://en.qantara.de/content/palestinians-criticise-internet-censorship-in-israel-they-are-afraid-of-the-truth

Source:
https://israelpalestinenews.org/israel-partisans-work-censor-internet
Keywords
hoaxmaskdeep statevaccinegenocidehistorynwozionist911new world orderpandemicdepopulationww2virusfreemasonrysecret societyjewww1coronaviruspcrcovidplandemicscamdemicmrnagreat reset
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