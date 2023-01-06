E5 of The Jim Gale Show: Food Forest Academy with Michael Hoffman

This episode is jam-packed with leading-edge, financial wisdom for our unfolding new world, from understanding wise investments such as Bitcoin, to challenging the false perceptions of our economy created by Wall Street and other conventional “authorities.”

Mark Yegge, a wealth architect, fund manager, author and mentor, joins co-hosts Jim Gale and Matthew Britt to help us unpack many ways to increase our wealth through investing wisely.

An advocate of Bitcoin, Mark outlines in great detail what Bitcoin is, in terms that can be more easily understood by the layperson, and why it’s such an important investment to consider.

He also talks about SOLUTIONS for investing and that “it all starts with the mindset, you need rules.”

He has a system which he calls “The Cash Flow Machine” (60 rules- “a decision tree”). The most important thing is to learn these rules to prevent yourself from making emotional decisions.

A few tidbits he outlines, based on an older book he loves, Beat the Market (https://www.amazon.com/Beat-Market-Scientific-Stock-System/dp/0394424395), by Edward Thorpe:

-Recognize patterns

-Take the emotions out of the process

-Follow logic

-And follow patterns in a way that help you have a yield

About Mark Yegge:

Wealth Architect, Fund Manager, Author and Mentor Mark Yegge has spent his entire life learning and teaching people about wealth and personal development. He started his first business when he was 10 years old and invested the profits in stocks when he was 12 – and made enough to buy his first car.

He sold his Wall Street software company and retired at the age of 39, but not before growing the company from $0 to a $30-million dollar enterprise. Along the way, he garnered awards as Small Business of the Year, the Florida 100, and the Fast 500 – recognizing the fastest-growing companies in America.

Personally, he was recognized twice by Deloitte and Touche as an Entrepreneur of the Year finalist. Today, he manages a hedge fund – The Intelligrowth Fund, and provides stock and option advice and education through StockTradeGenius.com.

He speaks to various groups several times a year about business, wealth management, and personal development and has been recognized as one of the top worldwide trainers with the Dale Carnegie Organization where he helps people become excellent public speakers.

He is the author of Negotiate To Win-Win; Jump Start Your Financial Life; The Secrets of Business; and The 7 Secrets of Trading.

Follow Mark:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mark.yegge11

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MarkYegge/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/markyegge

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/markyegge

Websites: https://markyegge.com & https://go.destinycreation.com/jimgale

Food Forest Abundance:

Website: https://foodforestabundance.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoodForestAbundance

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foodforestabundance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FFAbundance

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/food-forest-abundance/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIb8p5eWZl8

The Jim Gale Show: https://linktr.ee/jimgaleshow

Produced by: https://socialchameleon.us/