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R.I.P. 2020 & The Important People We Lost - Honoring 5 souls: Crowe, Dees, Dumile, Vaughn, Mullis°
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31 views • May 23, 2021
My sincere condolences to all who have lost someone in 2020.. This video is focusing on 5 people who i cared about, have learned many things from, and gave me inspiration.. I Thank & honour These folks with my offering here in the beautiful Mediterranean shores of Southern France. i completely forgot and realized shortly after uploading this that i left out Dr. Toni Bark, who passed away 3/3/20.. here's a video dedicated to her grand efforts: https://youtu.be/MfYFIeNPOYM
i decided to leave out notable deaths of celebrities and such, as well as George Floyd.. This is not some comparison of who were the most iconic deaths or whatever.. If you find i didn’t mention him cuz i’m racist, ask yourself a few questions like why all the other people of color around the world who were unjustly murdered by police in 2020 didn’t get much of an outcry the same way as Floyd did. How many people died during the riots that ensued? Probably the most relevant question you can then ask is “what did George Floyd do in regards to exposing this scamdemic?” if he did do some good, please let me know, since i’m currently not aware of anything significant, other than being an icon for victims of police brutality & racism- however contrived the image was projected.. This is not a competition, i’m just highlighting the tragic deaths of a handful of brave souls in this video who all have solid histories in their respected works in exposing corruption on an array of levels, but also promoted positive consciousness, health and awareness..
David Crowe: https://www.theinfectiousmyth.com/index2.php
Great interview from a great podcast series: https://truthiverse.com/2
Brandy Vaughn: https://www.brandyvaughan.com/
here organisation she founded: https://learntherisk.org/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/tribute-brandy-vaughn/
David Dees: seems like his official website, ddees.com has been taken down.. a good glimpse of his illustrations can be found here.. As over the top some of his images can be, they should be taken seriously- i read a tribute article of him recently, but they concluded to not take him seriously, which is dumb advice. https://www.renseradio.com/ddees-gallery/
interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkFD_G75Udo
Tribute video: https://odysee.com/@TheCodependencyCure-Ψist:0/in-memory-of-david-dees-the-gentle-soul:2?r=4CpeLZ5DLJh3Xk4BCSUXjVHVNY1hyyg5
MF Doom - Daniel Dumile
https://www.discogs.com/artist/25058-MF-Doom
Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGu0ao_rdAk&;t=9s
revealing music video titled police myself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wAU5I696xg
Kerry Mullis:
PCR Don't Prove You're Sick - Kary Mullis PCR Inventor: https://brandnewtube.com/v/LcyfqQ
regarding fauci: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/mullis-on-fauci_7F9LnchAonRnbX5.html
Regardless if a real novel sars cov2 exists or not, whatever the reason people all over the world died from in 2020, may you all rest in peace
i decided to leave out notable deaths of celebrities and such, as well as George Floyd.. This is not some comparison of who were the most iconic deaths or whatever.. If you find i didn’t mention him cuz i’m racist, ask yourself a few questions like why all the other people of color around the world who were unjustly murdered by police in 2020 didn’t get much of an outcry the same way as Floyd did. How many people died during the riots that ensued? Probably the most relevant question you can then ask is “what did George Floyd do in regards to exposing this scamdemic?” if he did do some good, please let me know, since i’m currently not aware of anything significant, other than being an icon for victims of police brutality & racism- however contrived the image was projected.. This is not a competition, i’m just highlighting the tragic deaths of a handful of brave souls in this video who all have solid histories in their respected works in exposing corruption on an array of levels, but also promoted positive consciousness, health and awareness..
David Crowe: https://www.theinfectiousmyth.com/index2.php
Great interview from a great podcast series: https://truthiverse.com/2
Brandy Vaughn: https://www.brandyvaughan.com/
here organisation she founded: https://learntherisk.org/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/tribute-brandy-vaughn/
David Dees: seems like his official website, ddees.com has been taken down.. a good glimpse of his illustrations can be found here.. As over the top some of his images can be, they should be taken seriously- i read a tribute article of him recently, but they concluded to not take him seriously, which is dumb advice. https://www.renseradio.com/ddees-gallery/
interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkFD_G75Udo
Tribute video: https://odysee.com/@TheCodependencyCure-Ψist:0/in-memory-of-david-dees-the-gentle-soul:2?r=4CpeLZ5DLJh3Xk4BCSUXjVHVNY1hyyg5
MF Doom - Daniel Dumile
https://www.discogs.com/artist/25058-MF-Doom
Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGu0ao_rdAk&;t=9s
revealing music video titled police myself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wAU5I696xg
Kerry Mullis:
PCR Don't Prove You're Sick - Kary Mullis PCR Inventor: https://brandnewtube.com/v/LcyfqQ
regarding fauci: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/mullis-on-fauci_7F9LnchAonRnbX5.html
Regardless if a real novel sars cov2 exists or not, whatever the reason people all over the world died from in 2020, may you all rest in peace
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