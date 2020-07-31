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Technofascism, Big Tech in bed with Big Pharma, GMOs, Censorship & more!
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27 views • July 31, 2020
This is an interview I did with Chrissie Mayr where we discussed my own experience with online censorship, what is technofascism, the relationship between Big Tech and Big Pharma, what is happening to this country's food supply and information about natural remedies, why celebrities are wearing Fauci Gang sweatshirts, Operation Quack Hack & more!
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