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10 Signs Someone Only Likes You as a Friend
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31 views • May 20, 2021
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Being friend zoned might feel like the end of the world, but here’s what you need to realize: how someone feels towards you is not a reflection of who you are. It doesn’t make you any less attractive, smart, talented, or kind. Instead of continuously chasing them, do yourself a favor and find someone who values you. It is possible, and you owe it to yourself to find true happiness, not validation. Here are 10 signs someone only likes you as a friend.
Being friend zoned might feel like the end of the world, but here’s what you need to realize: how someone feels towards you is not a reflection of who you are. It doesn’t make you any less attractive, smart, talented, or kind. Instead of continuously chasing them, do yourself a favor and find someone who values you. It is possible, and you owe it to yourself to find true happiness, not validation. Here are 10 signs someone only likes you as a friend.
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