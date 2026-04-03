Traditional pop and big band swing arrangement in 4/4 time at 118 BPM, The track features a lush orchestral brass section with trumpets, trombones, and saxophones performing rhythmic stabs and melodic counterpoints, A grand piano provides harmonic accompaniment with jazz-influenced chord voicings, The rhythm section consists of an upright bass playing a walking bassline and a drum kit using brushes on the snare with a steady swing feel on the ride cymbal, Male vocals are delivered in a crooner style with clear diction and moderate vibrato, The arrangement includes a choreographed tap dance break characterized by rhythmic percussive footwork on a wooden stage, The piece concludes with a dramatic brass swell and a final orchestral hit

[Intro]

[grand piano enters with swing chords, upright bass walking line]

[brass section stabs]



[Verse 1]

[male vocals, crooner style]

Everybody loves somebody sometime

Everybody falls in love somehow [brass swells]

Something in your kiss just told me

My sometime is now [piano flourish]



[Verse 2]

Everybody loves somebody sometime

And although my dream was overdue [saxophones enter]

Your love made it all worth waiting

For someone [brass accents] (for someone) [brass accents] (for someone)

Like [orchestral hit]



[Bridge]

[tap dancing solo, rhythmic wooden percussion]

[brass section call and response with tap steps]



[Outro]

[full big band ensemble]

For someone [brass stabs]

For someone [brass stabs]

For someone [crescendo]

Like [final orchestral hit, cymbal crash]

