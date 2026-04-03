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Traditional pop and big band swing arrangement in 4/4 time at 118 BPM, The track features a lush orchestral brass section with trumpets, trombones, and saxophones performing rhythmic stabs and melodic counterpoints, A grand piano provides harmonic accompaniment with jazz-influenced chord voicings, The rhythm section consists of an upright bass playing a walking bassline and a drum kit using brushes on the snare with a steady swing feel on the ride cymbal, Male vocals are delivered in a crooner style with clear diction and moderate vibrato, The arrangement includes a choreographed tap dance break characterized by rhythmic percussive footwork on a wooden stage, The piece concludes with a dramatic brass swell and a final orchestral hit
[Intro]
[grand piano enters with swing chords, upright bass walking line]
[brass section stabs]
[Verse 1]
[male vocals, crooner style]
Everybody loves somebody sometime
Everybody falls in love somehow [brass swells]
Something in your kiss just told me
My sometime is now [piano flourish]
[Verse 2]
Everybody loves somebody sometime
And although my dream was overdue [saxophones enter]
Your love made it all worth waiting
For someone [brass accents] (for someone) [brass accents] (for someone)
Like [orchestral hit]
[Bridge]
[tap dancing solo, rhythmic wooden percussion]
[brass section call and response with tap steps]
[Outro]
[full big band ensemble]
For someone [brass stabs]
For someone [brass stabs]
For someone [crescendo]
Like [final orchestral hit, cymbal crash]