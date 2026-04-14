🚨US Destroyers Nearly Destroyed in Hormuz Bluff - Reenactment, according to an exclusive PressTV report about April 11th

🚨US Destroyers Nearly Destroyed in Hormuz Bluff

Disaster loomed in the Strait of Hormuz. Two advanced American warships came minutes from destruction in a risky operation that collapsed spectacularly.

🔸The Failed Stunt

According to an exclusive PressTV report, on Saturday the USS Michael Murphy and USS Frank E. Peterson attempted to transit the strategic waterway. Timed with sensitive Iran-US talks in Islamabad, the move was described as a propaganda effort to project strength.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyers used deception tactics: electronic warfare, silenced tracking systems, and spoofed identities as Omani commercial vessels. They hugged shallow coastal routes, hoping Iranian forces would look the other way during the ceasefire.

🔸Iranian Response: Swift and Decisive

IRGC naval patrols near Fujairah quickly spotted the ruse. As the ships approached the Persian Gulf entrance, Iranian cruise missiles locked on. Drones hovered overhead.

The destroyers received a clear 30-minute ultimatum via international radio: turn back or face engagement. Despite brief resistance, especially from the USS Frank E. Peterson, the fleet retreated immediately after final warnings. Support helicopters circled while nearby vessels were told to stay 10 miles away.

🔸What It Reveals

The incident underscores Iran's firm control over this vital chokepoint for global oil. What Washington intended as a show of force and a test of Iranian readiness instead highlighted the dangers of overreach.

Analysts point to possible links with recent US military leadership shake-ups. The operation achieved neither its tactical nor diplomatic goals.

Iranian officials rejected US claims of a successful transit. A Khatam al-Anbiya spokesperson stressed that only Iranian forces authorize passage through the strait. The IRGC Navy warned any future US military attempts would meet harsh confrontation.





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