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Meet the Music Artist that Rebelled Against Satan and Went to No. 1 on the Billboard Charts
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170 views • October 30, 2021
Musician and Recording artist Jimmy Levy of http://twitter.com/jimmylevymusic joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the importance of standing your ground as an artist when the industry pushes back against your values and ideas.
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