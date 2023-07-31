Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Donald Trump: "I like taking the guns early. Take the firearms first and then go to court. Take the guns first and go through due process second."🤔😅😂🤣
channel image
Holo Hoax
58 Subscribers
287 views
Published 15 hours ago

FEBRUARY 2018 - Donald Trump: "I like taking the guns early. Take the firearms first and then go to court. Take the guns first and go through due process second."🤔😅😂 https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4907473/user-clip-trump-pence-feb-28-2018 https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2018/02/28/trump-says-take-guns-first-and-worry-due-process-second-white-house-gun-meeting/381145002/

More info: Remember when puppet Trump campaigned against vaccines? https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213184489865510912?referrer=thetruthphd

 #PuppetTrump #Government #Treason #SecondAmendment #2A

Keywords
videogunssecond amendmenttreasonpresidentconstitution2agovernmentnewtrump trainpuppet trumpbiden shadow government politics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket