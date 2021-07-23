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MISSISSIPPI HEALTH OFFICIALS PLAN TO FORCE VACCINATE ENTIRE STATE - BACKLASH ON DESANTIS FLIP FLOP
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162 views • July 23, 2021
Mississippi Health officials were caught planning to force vaccinate the entire State on Facebook Live.
Florida Governor Ron Desantis is under fire for his flip flopping on the experimental injection they call a vaccine.
He now says the vaccine is safe after 50,000 were found to have have died from this death jab is just 3 days.
Source: Stew peters show
Source: HighImpactFlix
Florida Governor Ron Desantis is under fire for his flip flopping on the experimental injection they call a vaccine.
He now says the vaccine is safe after 50,000 were found to have have died from this death jab is just 3 days.
Source: Stew peters show
Source: HighImpactFlix
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