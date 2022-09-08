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THESE ARE THE LAST DAYS OR TIMES OF THE END REV. 4-7.
The Christian Watchman
The Christian Watchman
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110 views • September 08, 2022

We are in the last days!

What you are seeing in this insane perverse generation Acts 2:40 are the last days, the times of the end of the moral standards of men!

Men have fallen away from the supernatural objective truth and science from God twice. First, in the garden of Eden. Second, in 340 AD when the Catholic church traded the perfect preaching of Christ Heb. 1:2 for the subjective truth preaching of men 2 Thess. 2:10.

 "The last days" or "end times" are the last 40 years of the religions/bibles/subjective truth moral standards of men. The first last days were from 30-70AD, the time covered in the book of Acts. The second coming of the Lord is about the second last days of the religions of men where the Bible from God is restored 2022-2062AD as foreshadowed by the time frame in the book of Acts; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; Micah 7:15; John 8:32.

Adam and Eve's decision to do things men's way has forced those who wanted to do right to learn patience Job, James 5:11, as we went through suffering and death that accompanied the ways of men Gen. 2:17.

We had to be in ignorance to follow the preaching of men instead of the preaching of Christ Acts 17:30. Because of "free moral agency, it was necessary so we could learn the differences and consequences between the ways of God, versus the ways of men Isaiah 55:9.

 Man's part in the scheme of redemption is to demonstrate our inability to save ourselves Jer. 10:23. The beams in our eyes point to our need for the all-seeing, yet agape love eye of the Lord. We need the perfect preacher Heb. 1:2, the King of kings, the great physician, Prince of peace, and salvation brought down from heaven!

Christ will again rule over this world from heaven with His Perfect Moral Standard, the Bible was given by the Holy Spirit, once and for all time, to the saints in 70AD Judas 3. When Christ returns to rule over His Kingdom at His second coming, as happened at His first, every eye will see Him. We will see the destroyer 1 Cor. 10:10, His messenger of death, His cosmic clock that is coming to destroy the heavens, earth, and evil men by fire. The earth will be cleansed of the stumbling blocks and moral standards of men for His second coming 2 Pet. 2:3. One day to the Lord is as a thousand for men. The kingdom is one day for God, but a thousand for men divided into two ages. All who have ears to hear or eyes to see will see the signs in the heavens as the Lord's day, the second coming, the second age of the kingdom comes Heb. 10:25.

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end timesperfect law of libertythe two great falls of humanity
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