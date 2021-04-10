Harmonics 101 (Part 2)

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Did you know that iodine can help prevent cancer? In this clip, Mike Adams “The Health Ranger” uses music to illustrate how iodine is the prime number base harmonic of oxygen, which can help promote balance in your body’s innate healing system. Be sure to watch the entire episode to learn how Iodine and oxygen work together to fight disease and restore overall wellness.