Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Do HIV Drugs Really Save Lives? How can we tell? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.21.17)

The show's title is Do HIV Drugs really Save lives?? How can we tell?

Dr Daniels examines the epidemiological data provided by the Medical Industrial Complex itself. Tune in for the shocking news. Think Happens.

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