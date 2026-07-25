Suddenly Comes the 3 Days of Darkness 7-24-26@4:00 PM Shared 7-25-26

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A word from my Lord lovely Jesus Christ concerning the 3 days of darkness and the data centers of the kingdom of darkness.
FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST
Amos 8:8-9
8 Shall not the land tremble for this, and every one mourn that dwelleth therein? and it shall rise up wholly as a flood; and it shall be cast out and drowned, as by the flood of Egypt.
9 And it shall come to pass in that day, saith the Lord God, that I will cause the sun to go down at noon, and I will darken the earth in the clear day:
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