1/25/2021 Miles Guo: The CCP’s “Double dragon plan” includes to take over Hong Kong and Taiwan. Taiwan's elite politicians and business community think they can survive between the United

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The CCP’s “Double dragon plan” includes to take over Hong Kong and Taiwan. Taiwan's elite politicians and business community think they can survive between the United States and the CCP and avoid being attacked by the CCP. But the CCP has long made a deal with certain people in the United States to sell Taiwan out.
1/25/2021 郭先生直播：中共的所谓“双龙计划”是拿下香港、台湾；台湾政客、商界自认为可以游走于美国、中共之间，不受中共攻击，但中共早就和美国某些人达成交易，出卖台湾