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Hillary Clinton Greeted With ‘Lock Her Up’ Chants in Manhattan New York
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131 views • February 17, 2022
Owen Shroyer presents video footage from the streets of New York City of protestors shouting at Hillary Clinton about the recent Durham report revelations which revealed concrete evidence that she spied on President Trump.
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