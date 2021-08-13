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FULL SHOW: Yes Injectable Microchips Are Here And How Convenient Is The Timing
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230 views • August 13, 2021
Remember the injectable microchips they said didn’t exist? That was a lie. Owen Shroyer reports on the development of injectable microchips that are surely coming in the near future. As if the COVID and COVID Vaccine news wasn’t crazy enough, now that vaccinated people are dying from COVID, doctors are making the most unbelievable excuses you can imagine. The political left and media aren’t hiding anymore, they are all telling you that your freedoms don’t matter and you will be their slaves. Jeff Younger is dealing with some of this as the political system wants to take his son from him, castrate him and make him a girl, all while gagging Jeff with the court system. Jeff joins the War Room live.
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