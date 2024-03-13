The #1 Nutrient Deficiency in High Blood Pressure (Hypertension)

https://drericberg.com/

In this video, we’re going to take a look at hypertension. Ninety percent of all hypertension is considered essential hypertension. This means the cause is unknown. Anti-hypertensive medication is one of the most prescribed medicines in the world. Normal blood pressure is 120/80. Research suggests a strong relationship between potassium deficiency and high blood pressure. Many people are deficient in potassium because the requirements are so high—4700 mg daily. You need about half as much sodium as potassium, but many people consume three times as much sodium as potassium! Potassium directly controls the tone of the vascular system. This directly affects blood pressure. Potassium also supports the endothelial layer of the arteries and helps improve insulin resistance. Potassium supplements often only contain 99 mg of potassium, which is incredibly low considering how much potassium you actually need. You can get potassium from salad, but you must consume around 7 to 10 cups daily. This also provides magnesium. The combination of potassium and magnesium can help reduce high blood pressure. Diets high in carbs and sugar cause you to lose potassium. Adrenaline and cortisol deplete potassium as well. To support healthy blood pressure levels, try increasing your salad intake. You can also look for a high-quality electrolyte powder that's high in potassium.



