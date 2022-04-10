⁣A worldview built around the IMPOSSABILITY of a Creator

⁣A worldview built around the IMPOSSABILITY of a CreatorThis should answer all questions and refute any obvious objections you may have right now:Shanes Flat Earth Repositoryjeranism 2019 FE Presentation in Dallas, TX. (PART THREE)Full Video[ARCHIVE] jeranism 2019 Flat Earth Presentation at the FE Conference in Dallas, TX.What do you guys think about this presentation? What could be added to it? What could be taken away to make it more concise? Leave a comment to let me know!Nothing Created Everything: The Scientific Impossibility of Atheistic EvolutionAre flat earthers insane? Are they delusional idiots, so convinced of the wrong belief that they all become very passionate truth seekers and activists that want nothing more than to spread their ideas for the benefit of all humanity? No. Flat earthers are you. They are me. They are everyone and just because some people are indoctrinated into the heliocentric model of earth from a young age and still have a hard time letting go because of it, doesn't mean that those of us that know the truth about this world are going to give up on them. They are family. Whether you know it or not, you and I are referred to as "useless eaters" in the eyes of the self proclaimed leaders of the world. They wish to destroy us and the things we love in order to reduce the population to a more desirable number that's easier to steer and control. We must unite before it's too late and stand our ground if we have any chance at a future without one world totalitarian rule. We are taught that the earth is a cosmic accident and that life is meaningless because it's the only way to continually use us as batteries to power their economy, which is the real life matrix. If we all knew the truth about where we are and where we come from, their would be a revolt overnight and the government that you know today would not exist in the morning.