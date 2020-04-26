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Austin Texas You Can’t Close America Rally 2!
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17 views • April 26, 2020
April 25, 2020
Owen Shroyer kicks off the second “You Can’t Close America” rally on Saturday at the Texas State Capitol with plenty of patriots from across the state to send a clear message to Austin’s leaders and the governor that the American people are ready to work and are sick of the coronavirus-induced panic and economic shutdown.
Thank you to America Rising - Twitter!
Source: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1ZkJzLAaeldKv
Source: https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-infowars-leads-you-cant-close-america-rally-2-in-downtown-austin-texas/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Owen Shroyer kicks off the second “You Can’t Close America” rally on Saturday at the Texas State Capitol with plenty of patriots from across the state to send a clear message to Austin’s leaders and the governor that the American people are ready to work and are sick of the coronavirus-induced panic and economic shutdown.
Thank you to America Rising - Twitter!
Source: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1ZkJzLAaeldKv
Source: https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-infowars-leads-you-cant-close-america-rally-2-in-downtown-austin-texas/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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