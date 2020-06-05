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Dave Hodges: Red Alert- Federal LEO-s Make Startling Discovery
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175 views • June 05, 2020
Had to go to great lengths, much more than usual, to get this video, or even view it on YouTube. Lots of "I'm not a robot" filters in use, even when I am signed in.
PTB must not want this out there, so I had to make sure I got it on my channel!
PTB must not want this out there, so I had to make sure I got it on my channel!
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