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PRAYER FOR HEALING & DELIVERANCE FROM OCD FOR YOUR CHILD // AUTISM // PANDAS // NEUROIMMUNE
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25 views • July 08, 2020
This video is the reading of an excerpt from my newly released book: Head to Toe Healing from Autism and Other Neuroimmune Disorders - A Book of 31 Scriptural Prayers for Your Child.

Available at Amazon: https://amzn.to/3cELpEU

Book Description: Beloved of God, if the answer is “yes” for your child, then this prayer book is for you. God equates Himself with His Word (John 1:1; 14), is Living Water, and His Word is life and health to our bodies. Thus, these prayers were written to cover your child from head-to-toe in healing, Word-drenched prayers.

The Lord calls His people to be in this world but not of this world. This includes regarding our thinking and dealings with sicknesses, diseases, and disorders like autism, PANDAS, and other neuroimmune disorders. As His covenant children, we are called to say what God says about sickness, define it as He does, and deal with it how He tells us to.

In addition to the powerful, head-to-toe, prayers, this book also includes teachings and revelations on faith and healing that make it clear it’s God’s will to heal YOUR child and that healing was paid for by Jesus’ stripes in full for him/her.

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autismocdprayer for ocdprayer for autismhealing and deliverance
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy