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Lin Wood Hits Grand Slam POWERFUL ENDING TO THE HEALTH AND FREEDOM CONFERENCE!
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4194 views • April 18, 2021
April 17 2021, Sat Evening,
POWERFUL ending to the Health and Freedom Conference! Lucian Lincoln "Lin" Wood Jr. is an American attorney and conspiracy theorist based in Atlanta, Georgia. Following his graduation from law school in 1977, Wood worked for decades as a personal injury lawyer, focusing on medical malpractice litigation.
Pastor Bill Cook, Black Robe Regiment, Christians calling for clergy to rise up against the government should take a closer look at the complex approaches by America’s early preachers.
Candle Lighting,Closing Prayer by Leon Benjamin This journey as Father, Pastor, Mentor and Leader has taken me all the way to the White House as a presidential advisor and coalition builder―uniting many leaders and mentoring others― to implement economic recovery and community development projects that improve lives while simultaneously strengthening the Commonwealth. Built on the solid foundation of pragmatic, conservative values, (i.e., healthy families, smaller government, fiscal responsibility, lower taxes, supportive communities and strong, fair and competitive businesses), the core message of this campaign will necessarily focus on the consistent, positive aspects of Leon Benjamin’s strengths, emphasizing his authentic personality, character and normative roles as a qualified, FATHER, PASTOR, MENTOR and LEADER.
Spirit of God hits Michelle,
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lin woodhealth and freedom conferenceapril 17 2021
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