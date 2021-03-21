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How Far Agenda 21 Has Come, And How To Stop It - Dr. Michael Coffman
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112 views • March 21, 2021
For complete conference go to http://www.EagleForumOfCalifornia.org
Ticket for the next Eagle Forum Conference can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eagle-forum-of-california-13th-annual-state-conference-tickets-6173181151
http://EagleForumOfCalifornia.org - A truly informative lecture on America's threat Agenda 21 by Dr. Michael Coffman who is responsible for stalling the implementation of Agenda 21 for the last 18 years. If you are one of those who does not believe that there is a serious effort to reduce the population and control man's existence by a New World Order, then watch this video.
http://RescuingaBrokenAmerica.com
http://AmericaPlundered.com
Ticket for the next Eagle Forum Conference can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eagle-forum-of-california-13th-annual-state-conference-tickets-6173181151
http://EagleForumOfCalifornia.org - A truly informative lecture on America's threat Agenda 21 by Dr. Michael Coffman who is responsible for stalling the implementation of Agenda 21 for the last 18 years. If you are one of those who does not believe that there is a serious effort to reduce the population and control man's existence by a New World Order, then watch this video.
http://RescuingaBrokenAmerica.com
http://AmericaPlundered.com
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