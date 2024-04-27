Log into 'The Epoch Times' to watch the full Documentary... No Farmers No Food!... at ... https://ept.ms/46chEWE
Folks this is not hearsay... this is stated in the WEF Globalist's own documents and website. They want to strip us of our food and tax us into oblivion. No one will be able to survive this onslaught... unless they get off grid in the country or a safe and secluded place.
Moving to the country in a safe place with like-minded folks... to grow your own food... and have your own water well.
The cities will be toxic!
