FREEDOM FLYERS: AIRLINE INDUSTRY WORKERS FIRED FOR REFUSING COVID-19 SHOT FIGHT BACK

channel imageHealthImpactNewsHealthImpactNews15081 subscribersUS Freedom Flyers is a group of transportation industry employees who have come together to fight federal and state mandates which aim to strip Citizens of their right to medical freedom. Together, in partnership with Health Freedom Defense Fund and The Davillier Law Group, we lead to preserve Informed Consent and defend Constitutional rights.In addition to our federal mandate fight, we have teamed up with Airline Professionals For Justice (AP4J). AP4J was founded to support our diverse work groups in the airline industry and we believe in individual and religious liberty and bodily autonomy. We will put our very livelihoods on the line to resist being coerced into taking a vaccine to which we object, by requesting genuine religious and/or medical exemptions as guaranteed under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. We understand that we have the right to request “reasonable accommodations” in lieu of the vaccine AND that these accommodations, by law, cannot place an undue hardship upon the company.US Freedom Flyers is all of us: anyone who cherishes the freedom to move about the country and the world. From passengers to crewmembers, and everyone in between, this movement is for you, your neighbors, your family and your friends!Whether your travel is by plane, ship, train, taxi or your own car, our mission is the same: to protect your inalienable freedom to move freely without government hindrance based on your vaccination status. Now is the time for all of us to remind policy makers of their duty to uphold the Constitution.TOGETHER US FREEDOM FLYERS WILL DO JUST THAT.We are a group of transportation professionals representing the air, rail, and trucking industries who are spearheading efforts to protect medical health freedom. Our goal is to push back against the US government’s threats of vaccine mandates for private businesses. We know this effort is not simply a matter of employees versus companies, but citizens opposing illegal and tyrannical mandates by the US government.The Biden Administration vaccine mandate announcement on September 9, 2021 made it abundantly clear that its focus is not on maintaining our rights and freedoms as outlined in our Constitution, but on its totalitarian rule. Our freedoms and lives have been upended because of a virus with a 99.8% recovery rate. We will not allow this fear mongering campaign to continue on the American people.