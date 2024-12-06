SDA School Shooting. 2 Children Shot At Feather River Adventist School. 7.0 Earthquake California

All Seventh-Day Adventist schools in NorCal closed after 2 kindergartners shot. PALERMO, Calif. - All the schools run by the Northern California Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church will be closed on Thursday after two kindergartners were shot and injured at a tiny religious school in Palermo, and the gunman died at the scene, apparently after he killed himself.





SDA: The TRUE Cause Of The SHAKING. Elijah Prophesying Causes Earthquakes. One Fold, One Shepherd: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSKIFtP7v4c&t=380s





Kamala Harris & SDA Close Of Probation. Drunkenness, Gluttony After Thanksgiving Brings Sunday Law: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNDaCj0vvHQ





"We are deeply saddened by the events that occurred," said church spokesman Kevin Lampe. "Our students, faculty, and staff at Feather River have been reunited with their families."





He said all the schools in the Northern California region will close for a day to "allow everyone to spend time with their families."





There are dozens of schools all over the Bay Area, including in Alameda, Pleasanton, Oakley, Oakland, Hayward, Antioch and more.





2 children in critical condition, gunman dead in shooting at California school. The shooting happened at Feather River Adventist School in Butte County. The two boys who were shot are kindergarten students ages 5 and 6.





Aftershocks to Hit California for 'Months' After 7.0 Earthquake—Expert. Northern California residents could feel aftershocks as high as magnitude 6.0 for months following Thursday morning's magnitude 7.0 earthquake that hit offshore in Eureka, California.





The main quake hit offshore Cape Mendocino at approximately 10:45 a.m. local time. In the hours that followed, at least 34 aftershocks have also occurred in the region. The strongest aftershock was a 4.3 magnitude quake that hit near Petrolia, California, at around 12:04 p.m. local time, according to Tim Clements, a research geophysicist at the U.S. Geological Survey's (USGS) Earthquake Science Center.





"We expect aftershocks to occur in the area for weeks to months," Clements told Newsweek. "According to our aftershock forecast, the chance of a M6-plus earthquake in the week is about 1 in 20," or 5 percent.





#SDA

#SchoolShooting

#Earthquake

#California

#Palermo

#Eureka

#TheShaking





Darkday.us





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House