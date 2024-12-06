BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SDA School Shooting. 2 Children Shot At Feather River Adventist School. 7.0 Earthquake California
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
58 views • 4 months ago

All Seventh-Day Adventist schools in NorCal closed after 2 kindergartners shot. PALERMO, Calif. - All the schools run by the Northern California Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church will be closed on Thursday after two kindergartners were shot and injured at a tiny religious school in Palermo, and the gunman died at the scene, apparently after he killed himself.


SDA: The TRUE Cause Of The SHAKING. Elijah Prophesying Causes Earthquakes. One Fold, One Shepherd: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSKIFtP7v4c&t=380s


Kamala Harris & SDA Close Of Probation. Drunkenness, Gluttony After Thanksgiving Brings Sunday Law: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNDaCj0vvHQ


"We are deeply saddened by the events that occurred," said church spokesman Kevin Lampe. "Our students, faculty, and staff at Feather River have been reunited with their families."


He said all the schools in the Northern California region will close for a day to "allow everyone to spend time with their families."


There are dozens of schools all over the Bay Area, including in Alameda, Pleasanton, Oakley, Oakland, Hayward, Antioch and more.


2 children in critical condition, gunman dead in shooting at California school. The shooting happened at Feather River Adventist School in Butte County. The two boys who were shot are kindergarten students ages 5 and 6.


Aftershocks to Hit California for 'Months' After 7.0 Earthquake—Expert. Northern California residents could feel aftershocks as high as magnitude 6.0 for months following Thursday morning's magnitude 7.0 earthquake that hit offshore in Eureka, California.


The main quake hit offshore Cape Mendocino at approximately 10:45 a.m. local time. In the hours that followed, at least 34 aftershocks have also occurred in the region. The strongest aftershock was a 4.3 magnitude quake that hit near Petrolia, California, at around 12:04 p.m. local time, according to Tim Clements, a research geophysicist at the U.S. Geological Survey's (USGS) Earthquake Science Center.


"We expect aftershocks to occur in the area for weeks to months," Clements told Newsweek. "According to our aftershock forecast, the chance of a M6-plus earthquake in the week is about 1 in 20," or 5 percent.


 #SDA

#SchoolShooting

#Earthquake

#California

#Palermo

#Eureka

#TheShaking


california earthquake7 earthquakefeather river adventist schoo shootingsda school shootingcalifornia school shootingbutte county school shootingeureka earthquakeeureka tsunamieureka californiapalermo shool shootingaftershock hit californiaall sda schools closed north calall sda schools closed northern california2 kindergarteners shotfeather river adventist schoolsda academy school shootingoroville school shootingca earthquake damage
