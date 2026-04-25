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4.24.26 8pm EST ROUNDTABLE | Free Energy, Dead Scientists...David Wilcock & the Bigger Picture
The Patriot Streetfighter
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97 views • 14 days ago

Tonight’s Patriot Streetfighter Roundtable with Scott McKay, David Nino Rodriguez, Alpha Luna, Josh Reid, and Michael Jaco takes on a story that has a lot of people asking questions.


David Wilcock has been known for speaking about and being connected to ideas around free energy, zero-point propulsion, and the kind of technology often linked to UFOs, now called UAPs. He also talked about advanced projects that touched on things like time travel and hidden technologies.


Now his death is being reported, and people are connecting it to a growing list of scientists, now said to be around 13, who have died, gone missing, or been ruled suicides. Many of them were tied, in some way, to similar topics… free energy, UFO disclosure, and advanced or classified systems.


So people are asking… is this all just coincidence? Or is there more to these stories than we’re being told?

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