🦾Bionic Babies 👶Would You Give Your Child a Cyborg Upgrade - Hugo de Garis

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London Real
July 12, 2023
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Professor Hugo de Garis is an expert in robotics and artificial intelligence, a distinguished author, and now-retired researcher, best known for his work on developing artificial brains and advocating for the creation of "artilects" (artificial intellects) – machines capable of intellectual achievements rivaling or surpassing humans.
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