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It's time to explore the reptilian agenda | Ickonic
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74 views • December 08, 2021
Human perception is so limited that we only see a tiny fraction of reality. It follows that it’s possible, even likely, that we are joined by entities we cannot see or sense. Watch this compilation of Ickonic shows in which experts including David Icke, Credo Mutwa and Kewaunee Lapseritis talk about the reptilian agenda and its effect on humanity.
The clips in this video were all taken from Ickonic shows including The Nature Of Reality, Right Now with Gareth Icke and Divine Intervention.
Watch them all in full to understand the forces at play - only on Ickonic.com
https://www.banned.video/
Ickonic
The clips in this video were all taken from Ickonic shows including The Nature Of Reality, Right Now with Gareth Icke and Divine Intervention.
Watch them all in full to understand the forces at play - only on Ickonic.com
https://www.banned.video/
Ickonic
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