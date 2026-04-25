US imperialist idea of ruling the world may destroy planet - Jeffrey Sachs, Tucker Carlson, clip 1

US imperialist idea of ruling the world may destroy planet — Jeffrey Sachs

The idea — held by Trump and his supporters — that the US is the supreme nation is a dangerous delusion that totally can’t work in today’s world, American economist Jeffrey Sachs says.

The only viable way to exist among many powerful (and nuclear) states, he warns, is to learn to cooperate and solve problems with others, because the other way is a war and the collapse of civilization.

💬 "So all the bluster is a remnant of an idea that the US has pursued during its imperial era since WW2 that we should run the world. And Trump has a particular view of that, which is that he should run the world," Sachs concludes.

Adding, more @ geopolitics_prime:

Taxes, texts, & crypto: Palantir’s $130M IRS takeover

Palantir's Executive Director Alex Karp’s mass surveillance and autonomous weapons software empire is embedded deep inside the IRS, hoovering up data on Americans, according to records cited by The Intercept.

🌏 The firm fuses dozens of federal datasets - tax returns, bank records, healthcare data, crypto wallets, even dark web traces - into a single, searchable system to reportedly investigate a broad range of financial crimes.

This is data gorging on an industrial scale, warns the outlet.

💵 Since 2018, the IRS Criminal Investigation unit has been feeding Palantir’s Lead and Case Analytics (LCA) platform with sprawling, sensitive information.

The LCA runs on Palantir’s Gotham and Foundry platforms, enabling “analysis of massive-scale data to find the needle in the haystack,” according to the contract documents.

Over $130 million has already been spent to build and expand this system designed to map human connections, from calls and texts to emails. It also uses IP analysis to spot suspects faster.

Engineers of Palantir — whose latest manifesto reads like a blueprint for a techno-fascist AI-powered security state — are working hand-in-hand with IRS agents to tighten the loop between surveillance and action.

Watchdogs like American Oversight warn that this isn’t a software contract - it’s a surveillance heist “with minimal transparency.”





@geopolitics_prime